Conor McGregor on Paulie Malignaggi: ‘He Got His Ass Whooped and That’s It’

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t seem all that concerned about training right now but he definitely wants to prove he’s not broke.

In the second episode of Showtime’s “All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor” giving an inside look at the two fight camps preparing for the upcoming showdown on Aug. 26, the former boxing champion was very concerned about showing off his wealth amidst a very public spat with the IRS where he reportedly owes $22 million in back taxes.

In a clip that was previously released this week, Mayweather touted how he could make $300 million for 36-minutes of work against McGregor before pulling out stacks of cash on the table to prove he’s not hurting for money.

Mayweather’s display of opulence continued when he took a five-day trip to Miami to visit with one of his children while riding bikes around town. At 40, Mayweather has put in plenty of time in the gym but there wasn’t a single frame of footage of the 49-0 legend hitting pads or sparring in the latest episode.

Instead, Mayweather touted his extreme wealth where he’s closing in on $1 billion in career earnings if all goes well with the fight against McGregor with his only training this week taking place in a hot yoga session once he returned home to Las Vegas.

Mayweather also pointed out that his troubles with the IRS are nothing to worry about, especially considering the money he’s about to drop on another multi-million dollar house in Florida.

“People that’s saying I’ve got problems with the IRS, you don’t have problems with the IRS cause you’re not making Floyd Mayweather type money,” Mayweather touted. “I still have all my homes — I’m sorry ladies and gentlemen at home — I still have all my mansions, I should say. I got a $30 million house in Beverly Hills. I got a $30 million house in New York City.

“Right now, I’m buying another $30 million house in Miami. I still have everything. I still live a lavish life.”

That spending continued once Mayweather returned home where he spent a Sunday with his children at a roller-rink before taking them shopping for back-to-school clothes at some very upscale shops in Las Vegas including a rather expensive trip to Gucci. Mayweather explained how his sons spent $10,000 each on clothing while his daughter dropped $20,000 on a purse, proving once again that he’s got money to burn.

Mayweather also showed off his latest business venture in Las Vegas called “Girl Collection” — a high end gentlemen’s club that he hopes to expand into new cities across the United States in the near future.

As for McGregor, he was hunkered down in the gym during the latest episode while moving his camp to Las Vegas where he’s now training full time out of the UFC Performance Institute.

This week also showed retired boxer and Showtime commentator Paulie Malignaggi showing up for his first sparring session against McGregor that took place just recently.

Of course, Malignaggi has been in the news this week after erupting over photos that were released from a second sparring session that he had against McGregor just days ago that painted him in a rather unflattering light. The photos made it appear that McGregor was tuning up the former boxing champion and even landed a knockdown during the sparring sesson.

Malignaggi disputed the story being told in the photos while demanding that the full training session be released to the public. He then left McGregor’s camp on Thursday night due to the fall out from the photos being released.

If those photos didn’t sit too well with Malignaggi, what McGregor had to say about him on the latest episode of “All-Access” probably won’t put him in a very good mood either.

“He stayed in there, gotta give respect to that, but that was it,” McGregor said about Malignaggi. “He came, he got his ass whooped and that’s it.”

No footage of the sparring session was shown but Malignaggi was complementary of McGregor afterwards in the brief interview taken with him from Las Vegas. This was all filmed before the second sparring session and Malignaggi’s subsequent exit, which will undoubtedly be covered in a later episode in the series.

Outside of the segment with Malignaggi that was shown, McGregor was mostly focused on training this week outside of a brief look back at his boxing roots when he first started working out at 10-years old while growing up in Crumlin in Ireland.

Even back then, McGregor had a relentless work ethic according to his coaches and that has never slowed down as he became one of the biggest superstars in the history of combat sports.

During his earliest days at the Crumlin Boxing Club, McGregor was just trying to learn to defend himself against the bullies that were pushing him around on the streets who told him to stay down when he got punched.

Now nearly 20 years later, McGregor is hearing those same voices in his head when people try to tell him he has no chance to beat Mayweather and he should just stay in his lane as a mixed martial artist.

Obviously, McGregor didn’t listen to those kids when he was growing up and he’s certainly not going to pay attention to the detractors telling him he has no chance on Aug. 26.

“I am always told I can’t do this, I can’t do that. I feel when someone tells you, you can’t do something, that’s when you must do something,” McGregor said. “I am going to stop this man. There’s no doubt in my mind.

“This man will be unconscious inside four rounds.”

