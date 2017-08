Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Struggling to Give Him 2 Rounds’

Conor McGregor doesn’t think Floyd Mayweather is going to be able to last long with him when they box on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

“I’m struggling to give him two rounds,” McGregor said, before adding, “I see a beaten man.”

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather: ‘It Won’t Go the Distance’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram