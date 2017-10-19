               

Conor McGregor ‘Notorious’ Documentary Lands in Theaters for One Night Only

October 19, 2017
Conor McGregor’s new documentary ‘Notorious’ will get a theatrical release but only for one night in November.

The film, which covers four years of McGregor’s career, will have a special one night engagement in theaters nationwide on Nov. 8.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the news on Wednesday.

‘Notorious’ gives an in depth look at McGregor’s career from his early days in Ireland where he lived on social welfare while learning to become a plumber all the way to his recent mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather that earned the outspoken UFC champion a rumored $100 million payday.

The documentary will also feature never before seen footage around some of McGregor’s biggest fights including his 13-second knockout against Jose Aldo to become lightweight champion as well as his loss to Nate Diaz and his triumphant return five months later where he got his revenge.

The special one-night engagement will also feature a special interview filmed with McGregor during the Dublin, Ireland premiere of ‘Notorious’.

Check your local listings to find out if ‘Notorious’ will be playing in a theater near you.

