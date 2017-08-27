Conor McGregor Not Ready to Commit to His Next Fight in Boxing or MMA

Ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night, Conor McGregor hinted at sticking around in boxing and mixed martial arts after it was all said and done.

McGregor ended up going nearly 10 rounds with one of the greatest boxers of all time while out landing fighters like Manny Pacquiao, who had less success over 12 rounds going up against Mayweather two years ago.

Add to that, McGregor will take home a paycheck that will likely reach well over nine-figures and so it’s understandable why he might want to test himself in the boxing ring again. Of course, McGregor is also the reigning UFC lightweight champion and there’s a line of contenders all itching at the opportunity to welcome him back to the Octagon.

For his part, McGregor isn’t ready to commit to anything just yet because right now he just wants to relax, count his millions and then see who comes at him with the best offer to acquire his services.

“I have many options in mixed martial arts. I’m sure there are options now that will present themselves in the boxing game. Right now I’m a free agent. My name is on the ring. McGregor Sports and Entertainment on a boxing ring. I’m very proud of that. I’ll see what’s next but I’m open. I love competing and I love a good fight,” McGregor said at the post-fight press conference.

“I’m certainly young, 29 years of age. I don’t think the boxing world or the fighting world has seen a man as confident as this come in at this age and with this amount accolades and this amount of records and this amount of revenue generated. So I’m certainly open to all options.”

McGregor’s main concern right now is returning home to Ireland with his family while preparing for a wedding but he didn’t mention when he planned to address his future following the fight with Mayweather on Saturday night.

Before stepping into the ring, McGregor had said he hoped to return to the UFC by the end of the year and while that’s still possible, he wasn’t ready to commit to anything just yet.

“I’m young, I’m fresh and I’m ready,” McGregor said. “I was just tired in there, I feel. He caught me with some nice shots but I wasn’t dazed or rattled or anything like that. I was just bullocksed is the term we call it in Ireland.

“A childhood friend of mine is getting married, I’m going to charter a 100-foot yacht, maybe for a day, f–k that paying for the whole thing the full way and just rally it for a day. Have a big party on it, take a load of pictures and just get the f–k off it. That’s probably my plans and then I’ll see what’s next.”

Of course, McGregor could pursue a boxing match against former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, who has already said he would come out of retirement for that matchup and then there’s the business of defending his UFC lightweight title as well.

In fact, McGregor fought in front of a big crowd at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night including one onlooker hailing from Stockton, Calif.

“I have certainly many contenders in the mixed martial arts game,” McGregor said. “I have a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz that is sitting there. I have options. I’ll what’s what. I’m here to fight.”

