Conor McGregor: Nevada Commission Re-Hears Bottle-Fight Case, Eases Up (video)

March 23, 2017
Conor McGregor‘s disciplinary hearing for his part in a water-bottle-throwing fight with Nate Diaz at a UFC 202 press conference went before the Nevaa Athletic Commission for a second time on March 22, 2017. The commission decided to re-hear McGregor’s case and issued new, much more lenient penalties than the original sanctions of a $75,000 fine and 50 hours of community service to produce a $75,000 anti-bullying campaign.

