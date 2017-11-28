Conor McGregor More Likely Than Vladimir Putin or Barack Obama to be Time’s Person of the Year

In another case from the “Oddsmakers Will Take Action On Anything Conor McGregor Related” files, believe it or not, you can place a bet on Conor McGregor being named Time Magazine’s “2017 Person of the Year.”

While McGregor faces much longer odds than front runner French President Emmanuel Macron and other notables, such as controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, enigmatic entrepreneur Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump, and North Korean dictator-at-large Kim Jong-Un, his odds are surprisingly much better than several others.

Though McGregor is a longshot at 15-to-1 odds to win the 2017 Person of the Year distinction, that’s much better than Russian President Vladimir Putin (25-to-1), former U.S. President Barack Obama (30-to-1), and even Pope Francis (30-to-1). He even bested Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Brady, the quarterback of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

If you’ve got Conor McGregor fever and want to place a bet that the UFC fighter shocks the world even more than when he landed the Floyd Mayweather fight, www.Bovada.lv is the oddsmaker taking action on the likelihood that he becomes Time Magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year, and would be glad to take your money , er… bet.

Time Magazine – 2017 Person of the Year Odds

Emmanuel Macron – 2/3

#MeToo – 2/1

Mohammed bin Salman – 4/1

Colin Kaepernick – 4/1

Elon Musk – 4/1

Donald Trump – 4/1

Kim Jong-Un – 9/1

Angela Merkel – 10/1

Conor McGregor – 15/1

Rodrigo Duterte – 20/1

Vladimir Putin – 25/1

The American Civil Liberties Union – 30/1

Barack Obama – 30/1

Pope Francis – 30/1

The Dreamers – 40/1

Raccip Tayyip Erdogan – 45/1

The White Helmets – 45/1

Jean-Claude Juncker – 50/1

Axel Navalny – 50/1

Nigel Farage – 60/1

Mark Zuckerberg – 70/1

Tom Brady – 75/1

Theresa May – 75/1

Serena Williams – 75/1

Bashar al Assad – 100/1

Narendra Modi – 100/1

Aung San Suu Kyi – 100/1

Jimmy Kimmel – 120/1

Jeremy Corbyn – 125/1

Anders Fogh Rasmussen – 125/1

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 150/1

Marine Le Pen – 150/1

Martin Schulz – 150/1

Nicola Sturgeon – 150/1

