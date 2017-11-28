               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor More Likely Than Vladimir Putin or Barack Obama to be Time’s Person of the Year

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Kelvin Gastelum’s KO of Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre at Montreal Canadiens Game

hot-sauce-featuredGeorges St-Pierre Gets Raucous Ovation at Montreal Canadiens Game (Video)

Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Opens as Heavy Betting Favorite Over Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor More Likely Than Vladimir Putin or Barack Obama to be Time’s Person of the Year

November 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

In another case from the “Oddsmakers Will Take Action On Anything Conor McGregor Related” files, believe it or not, you can place a bet on Conor McGregor being named Time Magazine’s “2017 Person of the Year.”

While McGregor faces much longer odds than front runner French President Emmanuel Macron and other notables, such as controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, enigmatic entrepreneur Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump, and North Korean dictator-at-large Kim Jong-Un, his odds are surprisingly much better than several others.

Though McGregor is a longshot at 15-to-1 odds to win the 2017 Person of the Year distinction, that’s much better than Russian President Vladimir Putin (25-to-1), former U.S. President Barack Obama (30-to-1), and even Pope Francis (30-to-1). He even bested Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Brady, the quarterback of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Conor McGregor UFC 196If you’ve got Conor McGregor fever and want to place a bet that the UFC fighter shocks the world even more than when he landed the Floyd Mayweather fight, www.Bovada.lv is the oddsmaker taking action on the likelihood that he becomes Time Magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year, and would be glad to take your money, er… bet.

TRENDING > Jose Aldo: Can the King Reclaim His Crown?

Time Magazine – 2017 Person of the Year Odds

  • Emmanuel Macron  –  2/3
  • #MeToo  –  2/1
  • Mohammed bin Salman  – 4/1
  • Colin Kaepernick  – 4/1
  • Elon Musk  – 4/1
  • Donald Trump  – 4/1
  • Kim Jong-Un  – 9/1
  • Angela Merkel  – 10/1
  • Conor McGregor  – 15/1
  • Rodrigo Duterte  – 20/1
  • Vladimir Putin  – 25/1
  • The American Civil Liberties Union  – 30/1
  • Barack Obama  – 30/1
  • Pope Francis  – 30/1
  • The Dreamers  – 40/1
  • Raccip Tayyip Erdogan  – 45/1
  • The White Helmets  – 45/1
  • Jean-Claude Juncker  – 50/1
  • Axel Navalny  – 50/1
  • Nigel Farage  – 60/1
  • Mark Zuckerberg  – 70/1
  • Tom Brady  – 75/1
  • Theresa May  – 75/1
  • Serena Williams  – 75/1
  • Bashar al Assad  – 100/1
  • Narendra Modi  – 100/1
  • Aung San Suu Kyi  – 100/1
  • Jimmy Kimmel  – 120/1
  • Jeremy Corbyn  – 125/1
  • Anders Fogh Rasmussen  – 125/1
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic  – 150/1
  • Marine Le Pen  – 150/1
  • Martin Schulz  – 150/1
  • Nicola Sturgeon  – 150/1

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA