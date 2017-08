Conor McGregor: Mayweather vs. McGregor Media Conference Call Replay

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor answered questions from the media on Wednesday about his upcoming boxing bout against undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. during a media conference call. Listen to what “The Notorious” had to say.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather square off on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

