Conor McGregor Makes TIME Magazine’s Top 100 Influential People List

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was named to TIME Magazine’s Top 100 Influential People list on Thursday.

“The Notorious” became the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two divisional titles at the same time when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November.

McGregor made the list in the “pioneers” category. Others in the “pioneers” category include Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Other athletes that made the 2017 list in other categories included Lebron James and Tom Brady.

The UFC 205 win over Alvarez was McGregor’s last in-Octagon appearance. He’s currently taking time off to adjust to becoming a father and is trying to negotiate a deal to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. later this year.

McGregor joins former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey as UFC fighters that have appeared on the prestigious list. Rousey was included in the 2016 edition.

