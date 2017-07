Conor McGregor London Scrum: ‘You Can Say Anything… You’ve Got to Answer for It’

(Courtesy of SevereMMA)

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor fielded questions at the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour stop in London, particularly recounting the tour and moving on to the business of the fight itself opposite undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

