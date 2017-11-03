Conor McGregor Lands Cover of EA Sports UFC 3

               

November 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) officially revealed today that lightweight champion Conor McGregor will appear on the cover of EA Sports UFC 3. McGregor is the only fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional belts at the same time.

“Two belts, two covers – EA SPORTS got it right again,” UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor said. “It’s an honor to be on the cover and I can’t wait to play the game.”

UFC 3 PS 4 Cover - Conor McGregorThe game is set to hit store shelves on February 2, 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with new technology. Real Player Motion (RPM) Tech is a new revolutionary animation technology with a real life feel. With over 5,000 new animations captured and rebuilt from the ground up, players can now move, strike, and create seamless combinations in-game. Every punch, kick, block, and counter has been recaptured and rebuilt on cutting-edge animation tech to look and feel life-like and responsive, delivering the most strategic, competitive fighting experience in franchise history.

“UFC 3 and RPM Tech mark a new generation of gameplay in EA SPORTS games,” said EA SPORTS UFC 3 Creative Director, Brian Hayes. “The new animation technology has allowed us to take a massive leap forward in motion and responsiveness. The result is a complete overhaul to gameplay where every move is more strategic and looks more authentic and beautiful.”

The game will also featured a new G.O.A.T. Career Mode where career choices including promotional decisions will impact the greatness a player can reach. UFC 3 includes several game modes including Knockout Mode designed for fast, fun fights; Stand & Bang mode; Submission Showdown mode; and an all-new Tournament Mode.

The Champions Edition of the game can be pre-ordered now.  Pre-Orders will receive up to three days early access to the full game, the choice of one current or former UFC champion in Ultimate Team and 20 Premium Packs in Ultimate Team.

