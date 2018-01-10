Conor McGregor Knocks Out Floyd Mayweather’s Trolling Attempt!

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather used social media to great effect to build up their boxing blockbuster last year, but as good as Mayweather is at leveraging his social reach for self-promotion, his skills pale to those of the brash Irishman.

The UFC lightweight champ had been the center of much rumor about being involved in a fight with an Irish drug cartel, but those rumors have been largely proven to be just that… rumors.

Dusting off his Twitter handle, Mayweather dipped into the rumors to troll McGregor on Twitter, alleging that the Irish cartel had a bounty on McGregor’s head and that they were coming after him to follow-up on the beating that Mayweather gave him at Mayweather vs. McGregor.

I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang ??⛏?⚰️ pic.twitter.com/upaRfLbgvJ — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 10, 2018

As witty as Mayweather thought he was being, McGregor knocked him out with one sharp retort.

“I am the cartel.”

Any chance these two ever get in the ring again?