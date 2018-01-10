Conor McGregor Knocks Out Floyd Mayweather’s Trolling Attempt!

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

Conor McGregor - UFC 194

Conor McGregor shuts down Funland

January 10, 2018
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather used social media to great effect to build up their boxing blockbuster last year, but as good as Mayweather is at leveraging his social reach for self-promotion, his skills pale to those of the brash Irishman. 

The UFC lightweight champ had been the center of much rumor about being involved in a fight with an Irish drug cartel, but those rumors have been largely proven to be just that… rumors. 

Dusting off his Twitter handle, Mayweather dipped into the rumors to troll McGregor on Twitter, alleging that the Irish cartel had a bounty on McGregor’s head and that they were coming after him to follow-up on the beating that Mayweather gave him at Mayweather vs. McGregor.

As witty as Mayweather thought he was being, McGregor knocked him out with one sharp retort.

“I am the cartel.”

Any chance these two ever get in the ring again?

               

