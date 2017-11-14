Conor McGregor Issues Apology For His Behavior at Bellator 187 in Ireland

Conor McGregor has broken his silence after being involved in a melee in Ireland last week after he jumped into the cage at Bellator 187.

The incident unfolded after McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward landed a last second knockout in the first round against opponent John Redmond. McGregor jumped into the cage where it appeared he was trying to celebrate with his teammate but referee Marc Goddard tried to eject him while stating that the fight had not been called off yet.

McGregor then charged at Goddard, shouting and pointing his finger at the referee before he was finally removed from the cage. McGregor then tried to jump back on top of the cage again when an official attempted to shove him off and the UFC lightweight champion took a swing at him before hopping back down again.

Because McGregor wasn’t a licensed corner man for the fight, he was essentially a spectator for the event, which means outside of being arrested for going into the cage, there’s not much punishment that could be doled out against him.

Still, McGregor issued an explanation and an apology for what happened last Friday in his native Dublin.

“I sincerely apologize for my behavior at last weekends fight event in Dublin,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line. As a multiple weight UFC champion, executive producer, role model and public figure, I must hold myself to a higher standard.

“The referee Marc [Goddard] was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over. After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted. I am sorry to everyone.”

The fight McGregor referenced was another bout involving Ward when he knocked out Joao Carvalho in 2016 and the young Portuguese fighter passed away from injuries he sustained in the matchup.

It appears McGregor had flashbacks to that moment when witnessing what was unfolding in another fight involving Ward.

Regardless of his excuse, McGregor apologized for his behavior and promises to do better in the future.

“I sincerely apologize to the Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, all the officials and staff working the event, Andy Ryan and his fighter John, two [staunch] ones that put up a great fight every time. That side will always have my respect, and lastly every one of my fans. I love yous all!” McGregor wrote.

“I’ve always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different.”

The UFC has never commented on what happened with McGregor but it appears for the time being, the matter is closed.

