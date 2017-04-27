Conor McGregor Isn’t Restricting His Training to Boxing’s Very Limited Rules

We still don’t have any official word on a date, location, or even the fight being signed, but if Conor McGregor does eventually face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, the UFC lightweight champion intends to be ready. But, he won’t restrict himself to the limitation’s of boxing’s Queensbury rules.

While McGregor’s bluster is often compared to that of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, he tends to fancy Bruce Lee in his approach to training.

