Conor McGregor Isn’t Restricting His Training to Boxing’s Very Limited Rules

April 27, 2017
We still don’t have any official word on a date, location, or even the fight being signed, but if Conor McGregor does eventually face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, the UFC lightweight champion intends to be ready. But, he won’t restrict himself to the limitation’s of boxing’s Queensbury rules.

While McGregor’s bluster is often compared to that of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, he tends to fancy Bruce Lee in his approach to training.

Myself and @sbgcharlestown have been working together on unrestricted, unarmed fighting, since we are kids. Not much will change when I fight under the famed, yet very limited, Queensbury rules. No disrespect to single discipline fighters, from boxing to kicking to grappling, just know that understanding one style of fighting is simply not enough. You are lying to yourself. You are easily dismantled in a true fight. A fight with no rules to protect you. In a straight fight, you do not possess enough tools to keep you alive. You will be dismantled and killed. Like the late, great Bruce Lee once said: "When you are talking about fighting, as it is, with no rules, well then baby, you'd better train every part of your body"

