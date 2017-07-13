HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor is Under UFC Contract, but Dana White Unsure of His MMA Future

July 13, 2017
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor debuted in the organization in spring 2013, and declared that he was here to ‘take over.’ He went on to run through the featherweight division to capture the title by knocking out the only UFC 145-pound champion before him, Jose Aldo.

“The Notorious” then set his sights on the lightweight belt and demolished Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time. On August 26, McGregor will make his professional boxing debut against unbeaten multi-time world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Dana WhiteThe fight is expected to shatter pay-per-view records, and is being billed as the biggest fight in combat sports history. McGregor stands to earn enough money to never have to fight again. He’s expected to return to the Octagon late this year, but that’s not set in stone.

“He’s under contract. He’s under contract with the UFC, and this doesn’t count as one of his UFC fights. So, he’ll be back, if he comes back,” said UFC president Dana White on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“You make the kind of money that he’s going to make in this fight – Like I’ve said before, I’ve worked with guys for years, lawyers, and guys who were smart guys. They made a little bit of money and they don’t come to work anymore now,” added White.

Most fight analysts, boxers, and mixed martial artists predict that Mayweather will capture his 50th win when the two meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Some are calling it a mismatch. White believes that you can’t judge a fight before it happens. The only way to truly know is to have the fight.

“I’ve been saying for years, don’t judge a fight until it’s over. When you have a guy that’s 28-years-old and a guy that’s almost 41, they get in there and throwing punches — Conor McGregor is a knockout artist,” said the UFC president. “He can hurt Floyd Mayweather. He can catch him. The question is will he?”

