Conor McGregor is Officially a Father

May 6, 2017
5 Comments

Conor McGregor and long-time girlfriend Dee Delvin welcomed a baby boy into the world on Friday evening. Conor Jack McGregor was born at 8 p.m. local time at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces. McGregor and Delvin have been together for eight years.  McGregor’s father, Tony, said the baby and mother are both healthy.

“We’ve experienced this recently with our eldest daughter and there’s no better feeling in the world than being a grandparent. The parents are absolutely over the moon and everyone is healthy,” grandfather Tony McGregor told The Mirror.

After becoming the only fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional belts at the same time by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November, McGregor informed the world that he was going to be a father.  He’s currently taking time off to adjust to life as a father with no immediately plans to return to the Octagon. 

In his time away from mixed martial arts, McGregor has been trying to negotiate a boxing match against undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.  Those negotiations have reportedly stalled. 

  • TheCerealKiller

    Congratz, I guess. Now go away for a while and be a Dad. I hope this is the wake up call to get him to stop acting like such an ass. The first six months of having a kid isn’t exactly a joy. I hope he doesn’t pay someone else to take care of the kid each night.

    • TRT-rex

      Do you literally have to comment negatively about everything? I honestly feel sorry for you dude! You come off as sad and depressed! Seek help my friend

      • Jess Fenchley

        Go hug a tree. He is right. The world is not all rainbows and unicorns.

    • CerealKsucks

      Not all kids keep you up in the middle of the night moron! That shows how little you know about having babies.

  • Heck Ramsey

    Great. Another drunken McGregor fan. Like we need more of those.

               

