Conor McGregor is Officially a Father

Conor McGregor and long-time girlfriend Dee Delvin welcomed a baby boy into the world on Friday evening. Conor Jack McGregor was born at 8 p.m. local time at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces. McGregor and Delvin have been together for eight years. McGregor’s father, Tony, said the baby and mother are both healthy.

“We’ve experienced this recently with our eldest daughter and there’s no better feeling in the world than being a grandparent. The parents are absolutely over the moon and everyone is healthy,” grandfather Tony McGregor told The Mirror.

After becoming the only fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional belts at the same time by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November, McGregor informed the world that he was going to be a father. He’s currently taking time off to adjust to life as a father with no immediately plans to return to the Octagon.

In his time away from mixed martial arts, McGregor has been trying to negotiate a boxing match against undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. Those negotiations have reportedly stalled.

