Conor McGregor is a Sponsorship Free Agent for Floyd Mayweather Fight

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor stands to make a lot of money when he fights Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing bout in August. His fight purse alone will be the biggest payday in the Irishman’s fight career, but he’s also a free agent as far as sponsorship for the mega-fight.

“He’s currently a free agent as it relates to athletic apparel,” McGregor’s manager, Audi Attar, said while appearing on The MMA Hour.

“The Notorious” was signed with Reebok as part of his UFC deal, but that contact has expired. For the Mayweather bout, McGregor is free to sign with any apparel company.

“We let a lot of our deals lapse, so there’s a lot of open categories that we’ve been negotiating with brands including Reebok,” said Attar. “We’re still in discussions with Reebok as well as other brands, so we’ll see how that all shakes out.”

McGregor’s fight purse will be a staggering sum of money. Having the ability to negotiate and sign with anyone interested in displaying their brand on McGregor when he faces Mayweather opens the door for some icing on the cake.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity for Conor and any brand that we decided to align with,” said Attar.

