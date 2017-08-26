Conor McGregor Intends to Return to the UFC, Reveals Timeline

With all the pre-fight formalities now completed, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is now upon us.

Following a few months of turbulent press conferences and many shenanigans, the two superstars will clash on Saturday night in Las Vegas. McGregor, who recently sat down for an interview with StarPortB, discussed his future following the fight and where he sees himself going next.

He last stepped foot in the Octagon during his scorching of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, where he became the first simultaneous two-weight UFC champion. He announced following the event that he would be taking a hiatus for the birth of his child, Conor Jr. That was then extended when his fight with Mayweather was announced.

Despite being the clear underdog – according to Sports Betting Dime and many other bookmakers, McGregor believes this is a fight he will win. Many also believe he will ride into the sunset following this fight with the Irishman a paycheck upwards of $100 million when everything is tallied.

McGregor, 29, however has quashed those rumors.

“End of year, the end of the year,” he said about when he expects to fight in the Octagon again. “I’m still waiting. I’m still waiting (for somebody to excite me). But there’s a few guys that weren’t even in the mix that are actually fighting and kind of waking me up and got me saying, ‘Alright, maybe, maybe.’

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

“So, tell them to keep going. Keep going is what I’ll say,” he told StarPortB.

Whatever happens on August 26, we know we will see the Notorious one in the UFC once again, despite rumors he will continue in boxing or ride off into the sunset.

(Follow @Has Karim on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram