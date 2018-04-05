Conor McGregor In Police Custody After Assault on Bus at UFC 223 Media Day

Conor McGregor was in police custody in New York Thursday evening after assaulting a bus at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn earlier in the day that led to several people being injured and three UFC 223 bouts canceled.

Representatives from the New York Police Department confirmed that McGregor is being detained as part of an ongoing investigation, although no formal charges have been filed against him yet.

McGregor surrendered himself to police Thursday evening.

A separate report from NBC in New York stated that McGregor is expected to be charged with assault after he stormed through the Barclays Center in an attempt to get to UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov. Earlier in the week, Nurmagomedov was involved in a separate incident with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov that reportedly led to this outburst.

The incident all unfolded on early Thursday afternoon after McGregor showed up unannounced to a media event that was being held at the arena ahead of UFC 223 this weekend.

McGregor and his entourage crashed the event and ended up at the loading docks where a pair of buses were filled with UFC athletes about to be transported back to their hotel.

McGregor, along with several members of his crew, including Lobov, began throwing objects at the bus, including an appliance dolly and a chair. One of the windows in the bus was shattered and at least two fighters — Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg — sustained injuries during the melee that knocked them out of their fights on Saturday night.

A third person identified as an employee of the UFC also sustained injuries during the melee that forced them to go to the hospital as a result of the ruckus caused by McGregor and his crew.

McGregor was already banned from attending UFC 223, but now he may be facing criminal charges as a result of his actions in Brooklyn on Thursday.