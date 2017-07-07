Conor McGregor: ‘If he dies. He dies.’

There’s really not much you can say when Conor McGregor takes to social media and drops an “if he dies, he dies” comment.

Of course, we’re assuming he’s talking about undefeated, multi-time world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, whom McGregor will box on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Looks like “The Notorious” is working hard to make sure he’s got the cardio to go deep with “Money.”

Who’s your pick?

If he dies. He dies. pic.twitter.com/MsjHIMUY3o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 8, 2017

