Conor McGregor: ‘If he dies. He dies.’

July 7, 2017
Conor McGregor - Vegas Media DayThere’s really not much you can say when Conor McGregor takes to social media and drops an “if he dies, he dies” comment.

Of course, we’re assuming he’s talking about undefeated, multi-time world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, whom McGregor will box on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Looks like “The Notorious” is working hard to make sure he’s got the cardio to go deep with “Money.”

Who’s your pick?

RELATED > Coach: Floyd Mayweather Has 'Never Dealt' with Someone like Conor McGregor

