Conor McGregor: ‘I Will Be King of Both Sports’

Following Thursday’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor World Tour press conference in New York, McGregor fielded questions from the media about their upcoming fight and weighed in on the chaos that erupted on stage earlier in the day when Mayweather’s team surrounded him.

TRENDING > Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje Selected as ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 26 Coaches

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram