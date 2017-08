Conor McGregor: I Am Not a Mixed Martial Artist; I Am Not a Boxer

“We’ll educate the boxing world on Auguest 26th” – @TheNotoriousMMA speaks exclusively to @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/FQDMfDoWko — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 22, 2017

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Conor McGregor addresses the doubt that the boxing community has cloaked him in.

