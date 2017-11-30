               

Conor McGregor Hit with Speeding Fine After Irritating Judge with Late Arrival to Court

November 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appeared in an Ireland courthouse on Thursday to settle a speeding charge but he managed to irritate the judge by his late arrival.

According to the Mirror in the U.K., Judge Miriam Walsh got rather angry when McGregor was scheduled to appear at the hearing but failed to show up on time.

Walsh was quoted as saying that the court was getting “nothing but fingers from Mr. McGregor” thanks to his tardy arrival.

McGregor eventually did show up in court while driving his BMW i8, which retails for more than $150,000, while documenting the entire ordeal through his social media accounts.

Getting charged in the super charge. #courthouse #relaxjudge

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Thanks Graham Kenny drag me out of bed but fuck it we look fresh @augustxmcgregor

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Respect to Martin they hassled the bollox out of him as well hahah

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

The judge ultimately slapped McGregor with a £350 fine — just over $416 U.S. dollars — and even allowed him to pay his fine in installments despite the fighter just hearing north of $100 million for his fight against Floyd Mayweather in August.

As McGregor sped away from the courthouse with his entourage, he shouted at the reporters “come and get me” as his BMW tore out in great haste.

Lately, McGregor has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons including his incident in Dublin a few weeks ago when he jumped into the cage at Bellator 187 and ended up putting his hands on referee Marc Goddard.

There have also been reports that McGregor was involved in some sort of bar brawl this past weekend in Ireland but nothing has ever been confirmed that the UFC champion was actually involved as police never charged him with anything.

