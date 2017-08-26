                   
Conor McGregor Guaranteed to Make 10 Times His Biggest UFC Payday in Floyd Mayweather Fight

August 26, 2017
Win, lose or draw on Saturday night, Conor McGregor is laughing all the way to the bank.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion will make a guaranteed $30 million payday for his fight against Floyd Mayweather as confirmed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Friday.

McGregor will ultimately make far more than that $30 million figure once he recoups additional money from the live gate as well as pay-per-view revenue, which is expected to push his payday north of $100 million when it’s all said and done.

Based solely on his guaranteed money, McGregor will make 10 times as much for the Mayweather fight as he has for his most lucrative bout in the UFC, which came against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 where he made $3 million in disclosed salary.

McGregor made more than $3 million for the Diaz fight as well once he was paid for the pay-per-view revenue, but he’s never come close to the massive salary he’ll receive just for stepping into the ring to face Mayweather on Saturday night.

As for Mayweather, he’s reaping the benefits of his huge drawing power over the years by making $100 million guaranteed for the fight with his salary potentially reaching as much as $300 million when the total figures are added up.

Mayweather vs. McGregor has been dubbed ‘the money fight’ and judging by the gaudy figures both fighters stand to make from the matchup, the nickname fits like a glove.

