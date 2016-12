Conor McGregor Gifted His Package Just in Time for Christmas

Yup, Conor McGregor definitely posted this picture solely to show he’s in shape. That’s all. Nothing else to see. Just showing off his frame. Well, maybe the car, too, but nothing else is the focus of this picture.

…

Balls.

always in shape pic.twitter.com/XUztY9MeRf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 24, 2016

We can always depend on Conor to spread Christmas cheer with unique gifts that keep giving. Bless us, each and everyone.