Conor McGregor Gets Into War of Words with Rapper 50 Cent

March 10, 2018
Conor McGregor still doesn’t know his exact timeline to return to the UFC but in the meanwhile he’s happy to engage in a war of words with rapper 50 Cent.

The origins of this conflict goes back to McGregor’s fight with Floyd Mayweather last year as 50 Cent has been involved in an on again, off again friendship with the 41-year old boxing legend. Obviously, McGregor ended up suffering a loss so he had to hear it from Mayweather supporters from around the world — including 50 Cent.

Well McGregor is never one to forget when someone speaks ill about him so after signing a lucrative endorsement deal with Burger King this week, the UFC lightweight champion took aim at 50 Cent in a post on Instagram.

Making deals and TAKING deals! Kings recognise Kings! Congrats to @jayz on his number 1 takeover from @diddy in the highest paid Forbes list. What a take-over! Diddy hasn't been number 2 in so long. Until now. Zoom into that two tone with the powder blue on my wrist mate. You might see 1st place again. I am also really interested to see this years Forbes highest paid athletes list. I have now surpassed @cristiano Ronaldo as I told him I would in 2016. Floyd as a retired fighter that makes ZERO substantial revenue outside of them ropes is not on the list, and in the long game, is already dead. Mixed Martial Arts is a glorious game, Floyd. You are going to love it hahaha Someone tag 50cent in this for me. He blocked me on this the mad 50 year old instagram blocker. Ahh don't block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs. The older ones hahah King bless you all! @burgerking

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

That led to a response from 50 Cent in a racially charged post he later deleted from his Instagram account, but of course someone had already captured what he said.

“Don’t get me f–ked up, you know what I’m saying? Conor McGregor is a talented fighter and all that. He’s talented for a white boy. But, you know, n—as have superior genes when it comes to that kind of s–t. White people, in order for white people to make a champion, they had to make ‘Rocky,’ man. They had to make that s–t, that’s because they can’t actually just do that s–t. That’s just too much work.”

Even with that video deleted, McGregor then took his opportunity to fire back — on International Women’s Day of all occasions — to tag the rapper in another social media post. 

McGregor has plenty of celebrity supporters and he even walked out to a 50 Cent track for one of his UFC title fights, but don’t expected the multi-platinum rapper to join the Irishman’s entourage any time soon after this latest encounter. 

               

