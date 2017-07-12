Conor McGregor Gets Into War of Words with Floyd Mayweather Sr. During World Tour

Conor McGregor didn’t get an opportunity to answer Floyd Mayweather’s verbal jabs on stage at the first leg of their four-city world tour on Tuesday after his microphone was turned off in the middle of their press conference.

As disappointing as it was that McGregor wasn’t able to fire back at Mayweather during the brief encounter on stage, the fiery Irishman did get a chance to engage in a war of words with his father just minutes later.

Following the conclusion of the press conference, McGregor went backstage where he sat down for questions and answers with the assembled media when Floyd Mayweather Sr. entered the room and started jawing at the fighter who hopes to put an end to his son’s undefeated record.

Of course, McGregor was undaunted by the attack after Mayweather Sr. started shouting at him because the UFC lightweight champion can certainly give as well as he can get.

“You’re a fan, Floyd Sr., I know it! You’re a fan. I can see it your eyes,” McGregor said. “You’re a fan of my [expletive]. I know, I can see a fan when I [expletive] see one. You’re a fan. Someone send him a signed autograph.”

During almost every question aimed at McGregor during the 15-minute session, Mayweather Sr. continued to pipe up and yell at the 28-year old Irishman, which then prompted a response in return.

At one point, McGregor was asked about Mayweather’s recent problems with the IRS where he owes a reported $22 million in back taxes from 2015 and asked for an extension to pay until after his fight on Aug. 26.

That led to McGregor needling Mayweather for taking the fight with him based on financial need rather than a desire to defend his legacy in the ring.

“He continuously said we give this fight for the fans. The fans want this fight, that’s why we give this fight. But in reality that’s not the case. The reason he accepted this fight and came out of retirement is because he has to. He’s in dire situations,” McGregor said.

“That is not a good situation to be in. Am I going to be up here and laugh at his situation? No, I am not. I wish him well. I wish smart with the money that he makes from this fight.”

Mayweather Sr. then started yelling back at McGregor while touting how much money his son has actually made throughout his career. McGregor responded by then taking a shot at Mayweather Sr.’s financial affairs.

“Come on, you do privates for $20. Relax. How much for a private session, Floyd? $50? You get the Mayweather experience,” McGregor said with a laugh.

Before the session ended, McGregor discussed the possibility of facing McGregor in a fight similar to mixed martial arts rather than the boxing rule set that will govern their matchup on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Mayweather Sr. then reminded McGregor that anything he throws at his son in the ring other than a punch could lead to legal action against him.

“You do it your ass will be sued! You boxing,” Mayweather Sr. shouted. “That’s what you’re going to do.”

McGregor agreed to keep it to boxing rules — under one very minor condition.

“Tell him as long as he speaks my name with respect, I will abide by the boxing rules. I’ll abide by the Marquess of Queensberry rules only if he speaks my name. If he disrespects me during this tour or during this build up then maybe I’ll just bounce an elbow off his eyebrow. So that’s on him how he does it,” McGregor said.

“As long as he’s nice and quiet and respectful, I’ll follow the Marquess of Queensberry rules. If he doesn’t, if his head dips down low, I might just wrap it up in a strangle. You know it takes three seconds to sleep a man from a strangle. An untrained neck not used to it, takes two seconds. So if I wrap around his neck and strangle him, he will be asleep within two seconds on the canvas in that ring. That’s quicker than it will take you to get into the ring. So be very, very respectful about how you speak my name.”

This was just the first day of the four-city tour that picks up in Toronto on Wednesday as McGregor and Mayweather will meet on stage for the second time this week.

