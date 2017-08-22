Conor McGregor Gets His Final Rounds of Sparring On (Mayweather vs. McGregor Vlog)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor signs a fan’s cast before enjoying another hard sparring session in the boxing ring. McGregor’s performance draws praise from both coach John Kavanagh and referee Joe Cortez, who was part of the Irishman’s camp. Twelve-time boxing champion Floyd Mayweather courts his fans at a Mayweather vs. McGregor pop-up shop and reviews some possible high-style mouthpieces for Saturday night. McGregor brings his baby to work with him at the UFC Performance Institute, where he checks out the made-for-adults nap room. Then Vegas local Mayweather makes his weekly trip to a skating rink to unwind.

TRENDING > Matt Hughes Already Back on the Mats Just Two Months After Serious Car Accident

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram