Conor McGregor Fronts Special ‘The Fighting Issue’ of ESPN The Magazine

August 7, 2017
Everyone is trying to cash in on the superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, even ESPN. 

While Mayweather vs. McGregor is aligned with Showtime and Fox Sports, even ESPN is jumping in feet first to take advantage of what is likely to be the biggest spectacle combat sports has ever seen this side of “Rocky.”

ESPN The Magazine will hit newsstands on Friday with McGregor on the cover. It’s not simply a cover story, however. The magazine is publishing a special edition entitled “The Fighting Issue.”

Conor McGregor - ESPN Magazine Fighting Cover

The Fighting Issue, of course, has eyes on the prize, Mayweather vs. McGregor. The cover story features an extensive profile on McGregor, delving deep into his rise from a kid growing up in South Dublin to his apprenticeship as a plumber to becoming the UFC’s first dual-division champion and his relationship with longtime coach John Kavanagh. The cover story “Crossing Crumlin Road” is already available online.

Other articles delve into Mayweather’s penchant for making money, a breakdown of why people want to see a fighter with zero professional boxing experience challenge one of the greatest pugilists of all time, a tale of the tape, and more.

In addition to an abundance of Mayweather vs. McGregor coverage, The Fighting Issue also features new UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino, “the most fearsome women’s MMA fighter on the planet,” a photo feature on Bellator’s splashdown at Madison Square Garden, and several other fight-related topics.

TRENDING > Paulie Malignaggi Rips Conor McGregor, Calls Him ‘Cheap’ and Arrogant

With less than three weeks to go until fight time, only expect more and more coverage like ESPN The Magazine’s to overtake newsstands, websites, and social media.

Mayweather vs. McGregor takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for all things Mayweather vs. McGregor, including full pre-fight, event, and post-fight coverage.

