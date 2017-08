Conor McGregor Free Fight: Before the UFC, Cage Warriors Dual-Division Champ

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Conor McGregor‘s final fight before he joined the UFC at Cage Warriors 51 on December 31, 2012 for the lightweight belt. Just like in the UFC he became Cage Warriors first ever two-division champion.

