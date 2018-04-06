Conor McGregor Free After Posting $50,000 Bail, Next Court Appearance Set for June

Conor McGregor has been released from police custody following a New York judge setting his bail at $50,000 on Friday after he was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief.

McGregor stood before the judge after he was arrested late Thursday night in connection with his rampage through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn that ended with two fighters — Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg — being injured as well as a UFC employee going to the hospital as a result of his actions.

The judge in the case ordered McGregor pay the $50,000 bail — where he will actually only pay 10-perent of that or $5,000 as collateral — and he was released and allowed to return home to Ireland.

McGregor’s next court appearance was set for June 14 in New York.

McGregor spent Thursday night in custody after surrendering to police following his assault on a bus at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn while attempting retribution against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was involved in a separate incident earlier this week with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov.

A moving dolly was tossed at the bus, shattering a window that reportedly cut Michael Chiesa’s face as well as ended up with glass in Ray Borg’s eye, which led to both of them being pulled from UFC 223 on Saturday night.

As a result of this altercation, McGregor is not allowed to make any contact with either fighter, even through social media, or he risks being arrested again.

McGregor didn’t make any public statement in court as his attorney did the talking for him as the judge set his bail while also allowing him to take back his passport so he could return home to Ireland.

Any failure to appear in court could put McGregor back in jail.

The charges that McGregor’s faces come with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison but it’s highly unlikely he’ll ever see another day in jail given his lack of a criminal record and the majority of the charges against him being misdemeanors. The one felony charge is for criminal mischief because McGregor caused property damage over $1,500.

Assuming McGregor pays restitution for the damages, which were reportedly around $8,000 for the bus, that charge will more than likely be reduced or dropped once his attorneys begin dealing with state prosecutors.

McGregor will likely return home to Ireland now after the UFC banned him from attending UFC 223 on Saturday night in Brooklyn.