Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather show off training footage ahead of historic fight in August

Anything you can do, I can do better.

Consider that as the statement made by UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor after his upcoming opponent Floyd Mayweather released an inside look at his training camp this week.

Mayweather is preparing to meet McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas in a fight that will likely generate some of the gaudiest numbers in combat sports history when arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time meets the biggest superstar who has ever fought in the UFC.

Late Wednesday night, Mayweather decided to release a brief look at some of the work he was doing at his gym in Las Vegas to get ready for the showdown with McGregor.

Mayweather showed off his speed and reaction time while hitting the bag in a clip posted on his Twitter account with no caption whatsoever to the footage released.

A day later, McGregor returned fire with his own training camp but he attached a little message likely aimed at Mayweather and all of the detractors who don’t believe he stands a chance in the boxing match taking place later this summer.

“You’ve never seen these moves,” McGregor touted.

While Mayweather’s video seemed to be all about speed, McGregor showed off his power as he smacked the heavy bag with a series of stinging shots over the course of the video.

This probably won’t be the last time Mayweather and McGregor engage in a game of one-upsmanship between now and the time they step into the ring together.

