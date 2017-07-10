Conor McGregor: Floyd Mayweather ‘Should Have Paid His Taxes and Stayed Retired’

There was little doubt that Conor McGregor was going to use the news that Floyd Mayweather owed back taxes to the IRS as ammunition leading into their fight on Aug. 26 and now the first shot at been fired.

Mayweather recently filed a petition with the United States Tax Court asking for a short-term payment agreement until after he received additional funds from the fight with McGregor later this summer.

It didn’t take long for McGregor to hear about Mayweather’s tax problems after landing in Los Angeles on the eve of their first press conference to promote the fight on Tuesday.

“I don’t give a [expletive] what he did. I don’t care what he done. He should have stayed retired. He’s [expletive] now, that’s the God’s honest truth,” McGregor told TMZ.com on Monday.

“He should have paid his taxes and stayed retired. And kept my name out of his mouth.”

With the two fighters coming face-to-face for the first time on Tuesday, there’s little doubt the outspoken Irishman will hammer the 49-0 boxer about his outstanding tax bill, especially considering Mayweather nicknamed himself “Money”.

Of course, McGregor is no stranger to spending gobs of cash wherever he goes and that was also true on Monday as he shopped on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills after arriving back in the United States from Ireland on Sunday.

While he was certainly racking up a hefty bill while shopping, McGregor promised that he’ll take care of his cash, especially after he makes north of $100 million for the fight with Mayweather.

“That’s got to sting,” McGregor said about Mayweather’s tax problem. “How does it look, mate? I’m on Rodeo Drive, blowing through [expletive] loads of it. I’ll be smart.”

