Conor McGregor Fires Back After Being Told His Title Would Be Stripped

April 5, 2018
Conor McGregor isn’t taking this fight lying down.

It was just a year and a half ago that McGregor became the first ever simultaneous two division world champion when he captured the lightweight title while still holding onto the featherweight title at the time.

Fast forward to Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 223 in Brooklyn where UFC president Dana White officially declared that McGregor would be stripped of his belt once Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway stepped into the cage together to determine a new undisputed champion at 155 pounds.

Well McGregor didn’t seem to like that news very much as he rattled off a fiery response aimed at the UFC taking away his title. 

“You’s’ll strip me of nothing,” McGregor wrote. “You’s do nothing c–ts.”

During that same press conference, White said with ‘1oo-percent’ certainty that McGregor would return to the UFC before the end of the year and he’s already been in conversations with the Irish superstar about booking his next fight.

McGregor had previously been stripped of his featherweight title less than a month after captured the lightweight belt and now according to White, he’s no longer a UFC champion of any kind.

Obviously, McGregor disagrees and he’ll have plenty to say about that when he finally makes his return to action later this year. 

               

