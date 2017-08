Conor McGregor Feels Ref Stopped Floyd Mayweather Fight Too Early

_

Conor McGregor talks about his feelings on the referee stoppage and breaks down the Floyd Mayweather fight. Despite questioning some aspects of the stoppage, he was gracious in defeat, showing his respect to Mayweather at the post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Confirms Fight with Conor McGregor Broke All-Time Records

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram