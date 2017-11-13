               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled from Kelvin Gastelum Bout

Conor McGregor Expresses No Remorse for Incident at Bellator in Now Deleted Post

November 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor decided to respond to questions about his behavior at Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland this past Friday in a social media post that was deleted almost as quickly as it was written.

McGregor caused a near melee at the event as he jumped over the cage wall to celebrate his teammate Charlie Ward earning a last second knockout in his fight but the UFC lightweight champion wasn’t a licensed corner man and the referee had yet to even finish checking on John Redmond, who had just been floored by punches.

Referee Marc Goddard attempted to eject McGregor, which then led to the Irish fighter erupting and charging towards the official while screaming until security intervened and forced him out of the cage.

He then tried to climb back on top of the cage when another official attempted to push him off and McGregor took a swipe at him before jumping back down again.

Days after the incident unfolded, McGregor decided to offer up a response to what happened including his altercation with the referee in Dublin. McGregor dropped the message on Twitter and then promptly deleted it.

“Bloke KO’d on the floor bout a minute straight and ref trying to say fights not over Conor,” McGregor wrote. “That’s when I lost it. F–k yous all.”

McGregor’s explosive statement came after the fight between Ward and Redmond apparently hadn’t been officially stopped, which is why Goddard was so angry when the UFC lightweight champion jumped into the cage to begin his celebration.

As for the fallout from this situation, McGregor wasn’t a licensed corner man for the fight so that ties the hands of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Regulations, who were overseeing the fight in Ireland. Technically legal charges could be filed against McGregor for jumping into the cage when he did, but it’s not likely that will happen either.

The only real blowback McGregor might face is when he books his next fight, the commission in the state where he’s competing may decide to question him before issuing a license but even that’s not guaranteed.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA