Conor McGregor Expresses No Remorse for Incident at Bellator in Now Deleted Post

Conor McGregor decided to respond to questions about his behavior at Bellator 187 in Dublin, Ireland this past Friday in a social media post that was deleted almost as quickly as it was written.

McGregor caused a near melee at the event as he jumped over the cage wall to celebrate his teammate Charlie Ward earning a last second knockout in his fight but the UFC lightweight champion wasn’t a licensed corner man and the referee had yet to even finish checking on John Redmond, who had just been floored by punches.

Referee Marc Goddard attempted to eject McGregor, which then led to the Irish fighter erupting and charging towards the official while screaming until security intervened and forced him out of the cage.

He then tried to climb back on top of the cage when another official attempted to push him off and McGregor took a swipe at him before jumping back down again.

Days after the incident unfolded, McGregor decided to offer up a response to what happened including his altercation with the referee in Dublin. McGregor dropped the message on Twitter and then promptly deleted it.

“Bloke KO’d on the floor bout a minute straight and ref trying to say fights not over Conor,” McGregor wrote. “That’s when I lost it. F–k yous all.”

McGregor’s explosive statement came after the fight between Ward and Redmond apparently hadn’t been officially stopped, which is why Goddard was so angry when the UFC lightweight champion jumped into the cage to begin his celebration.

As for the fallout from this situation, McGregor wasn’t a licensed corner man for the fight so that ties the hands of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Regulations, who were overseeing the fight in Ireland. Technically legal charges could be filed against McGregor for jumping into the cage when he did, but it’s not likely that will happen either.

The only real blowback McGregor might face is when he books his next fight, the commission in the state where he’s competing may decide to question him before issuing a license but even that’s not guaranteed.

