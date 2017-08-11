Conor McGregor Explains Why He Turned Down Working With Vasyl Lomachenko

Conor McGregor said thanks but no thanks when it came to the offer from boxing champion Vasyl Lomachenko offering to help him in training camp.

Following the exit of former two-division champion Paulie Malignaggi from McGregor’s camp last week, Lomachenko floated an offer to step up and serve as a sparring partner during the final weeks of preparation getting ready for Floyd Mayweather.

Lomachenko is fresh off a lopsided win in his last fight against Miguel Marriaga from last weekend and he immediately made the offer to help McGregor via Twitter.