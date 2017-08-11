Conor McGregor Explains Why He Turned Down Working With Vasyl Lomachenko

Conor McGregor said thanks but no thanks when it came to the offer from boxing champion Vasyl Lomachenko offering to help him in training camp.
Following the exit of former two-division champion Paulie Malignaggi from McGregor’s camp last week, Lomachenko floated an offer to step up and serve as a sparring partner during the final weeks of preparation getting ready for Floyd Mayweather.
Lomachenko is fresh off a lopsided win in his last fight against Miguel Marriaga from last weekend and he immediately made the offer to help McGregor via Twitter.
. @TheNotoriousMMA need another sparring partner to test your skills against?
As it turns out, McGregor just didn’t see a benefit in working with the 29-year old Ukrainian born fighter due to his smaller size and different stance than what Mayweather will show him when they face off on Aug. 26.
“First of all, he’s 120 pounds. Second of all he’s a southpaw,” McGregor said when asked about Lomachenko on Friday.
“He’s pretty skilled but he’s not applicable for this camp.”
McGregor did rave about the training partners he’s had throughout his camp including former UFC fighter and pro boxer Dashon Johnson as well as Irish up and comer Tiernan Bradley, who have both spent numerous sparring rounds going up against the UFC lightweight champion.
The hard work is nearly done now with only two weeks left to go until McGregor steps into the ring for the daunting task of attempting to hand Mayweather his first loss after amassing a perfect 49-0 record during his career.