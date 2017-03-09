Conor McGregor Explains His Punching Power Like Only He Can

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 9, 2017
The only fighter in UFC history to concurrently hold titles in two divisions, Conor McGregor, possesses one-punch knockout power.  18 of his 21 career wins have been by way of knockout.  

McGregor ended former featherweight champion Jose Aldo‘s decade-long winning streak in just 13 seconds in the UFC 194 main event in December 2015.  When he faced Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November, McGregor dominated and finished the 155-pound titleholder.  His punching accuracy is second to none in MMA.  He’s a precision striker.  And when he lands clean, his opponents often fall to the canvas.  

Conor McGregorPunching power can be improved through training and proper instruction, but some people are simply born with the ability to render people unconscious.  “The Notorious” is one of those people.  When recently asked about the secret to his knockout ability in an interview with GQ Magazine, McGregor answered like only he could.  

“No one’s work is clean like my work. My shots are clean. My shots are precise,” he said.  “It’s all in the nut sack. It’s all in the ball sack. I just have confidence that comes from my big ball sack, and I know when I smack you, you’re going down. And that’s it.”

  • burgerman7

    Let’s give this guy 2.000.000.000 $ and disassemble the ufc. It is only for jokesters now. Bellator is ready to take over the top fighting league spot. Don’t let mcnoob in Bellator please.

    • Sir_Roy

      I really feel you drama queens are overreacting a tad.

      Did he or did he not take out Aldo & Alvarez for the titles? If the answer is yes, how is he making the sport less legit? How does KOing Aldo in 13 seconds make him exclusively a “jokester” now? How is Conor, as entertaining to watch as he is, ruining the sport if MMA is first and foremost about sports entertainment? Conor is a polarizing individual. Love him, hate him, few remain indifferent.

      Guess I’m one of the few who truly are indifferent and can sit back and be a tad objective about all this.

               

