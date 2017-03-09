Conor McGregor Explains His Punching Power Like Only He Can

The only fighter in UFC history to concurrently hold titles in two divisions, Conor McGregor, possesses one-punch knockout power. 18 of his 21 career wins have been by way of knockout.

McGregor ended former featherweight champion Jose Aldo‘s decade-long winning streak in just 13 seconds in the UFC 194 main event in December 2015. When he faced Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November, McGregor dominated and finished the 155-pound titleholder. His punching accuracy is second to none in MMA. He’s a precision striker. And when he lands clean, his opponents often fall to the canvas.

Punching power can be improved through training and proper instruction, but some people are simply born with the ability to render people unconscious. “The Notorious” is one of those people. When recently asked about the secret to his knockout ability in an interview with GQ Magazine, McGregor answered like only he could.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me

“No one’s work is clean like my work. My shots are clean. My shots are precise,” he said. “It’s all in the nut sack. It’s all in the ball sack. I just have confidence that comes from my big ball sack, and I know when I smack you, you’re going down. And that’s it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram