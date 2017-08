Conor McGregor: ‘Essentially, I Am Representing the UFC’

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor talks about his training at the UFC Performance Institute days before he makes his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

