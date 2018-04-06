Conor McGregor Escorted Out of Police Station in Handcuffs (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor is on his way to a Brooklyn courthouse where he will appear before a judge after being arrested on three misdemeanor assault charges and a felony criminal mischief charge from an incident on Thursday in New York.

Video from CBS shows McGregor being escorted from the New York Police Department in handcuffs as he’s placed in a waiting car to be transported to the court where he will appear before the judge for his arraignment.

JUST IN: #UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of police station in #NewYorkCity after backstage melee he allegedly instigated pic.twitter.com/h8MUGhJDKr — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 6, 2018

McGregor was arrested after he went on a rampage through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, assaulting a bus filled with fighters as he sought retribution against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was involved in a separate altercation with McGregor’s friend and teammate Artem Lobov earlier this week. McGregor’s tirade ended with two fighters — Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg — being pulled from UFC 223 due to injuries sustained from the assault on the bus.

Once McGregor has been arraigned, his bail will be set and he will be able to post bond to be released from police custody.

The three misdemeanor counts of assault carry a maximum of one year in prison each with a $1,000 fine. The felony criminal mischief stems from the amount of damage caused to the bus, which was in excess of $1,500. That charge comes along with a maximum jail sentence of seven years.

Because McGregor has no prior criminal record in the United States, it’s not likely that he’ll end up facing a felony charge as a first time offended. Instead, McGregor will likely be asked to pay restitution for the damage done with his attorney pleading down his charges.