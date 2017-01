Conor McGregor Enlists All-Star UFC 205 Training Camp

(Courtesy of TheMacLife productions)

The Mac Life brings you behind-the-scenes footage of Conor McGregor as he prepares for UFC 205 in New York City. In day 4 of his journey to the Big Apple, McGregor continues his MMA sparring with an all-star cast of training partners.

