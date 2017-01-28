Conor McGregor Drops F-Bombs on UFC, Floyd Mayweather, Entire Universe

So what did you do this weekend? Did you say “f**k you” to your boss and basically everyone else that disagrees with you?
If so, you and Conor McGregor have something in common.
Conor on Saturday took to social media to blast the UFC, Floyd Mayweather Jr., WWE, boxing and basically anyone else you can imagine living, dead or otherwise.
It didn’t stop there, though.
Conor kept at it during a 60-minute interview with Ariel Helwani that he was plugging in his Instagram post. The interview took place in Manchester, England.
The F-bombs dropped one after one during that conversation, and so did the number of his intended targets, including Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Parental discretion is advised, kids …
