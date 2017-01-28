Conor McGregor Drops F-Bombs on UFC, Floyd Mayweather, Entire Universe

So what did you do this weekend? Did you say “f**k you” to your boss and basically everyone else that disagrees with you?

If so, you and Conor McGregor have something in common.

Conor on Saturday took to social media to blast the UFC, Floyd Mayweather Jr., WWE, boxing and basically anyone else you can imagine living, dead or otherwise.

It didn’t stop there, though.

Conor kept at it during a 60-minute interview with Ariel Helwani that he was plugging in his Instagram post. The interview took place in Manchester, England.

The F-bombs dropped one after one during that conversation, and so did the number of his intended targets, including Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Parental discretion is advised, kids …

"Two other donkeys are fighting for that interim belt. They're not on my level." — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) January 28, 2017

McGregor: Fuck the Mayweathers! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 28, 2017

McGregor says he believes the next time he competes it will be in boxing. #TheNotoriousMmaHour — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) January 28, 2017

Conor McGregor says he will fix things with Nevada and get his boxing license and "then we'll see where the f–k Floyd's at!"#UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 28, 2017

Conor McGregor believes the UFC purposely didn't have two belts ready for him at UFC 205. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 28, 2017

McGregor on the 'Billi Strut'. Fuck Vince McMahon. I stole that walk, fuck those WWE pussies. I made that walk! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 28, 2017

Conor McGregor said "I don't give a f–k" that the UFC allowed Ronda to skip out on the media ahead of her fight#UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 28, 2017

Conor on Diaz: "Nate’s a b*tch. Nate is a f*cking b*tch." Calls him "Floyd Mayweather’s b*tch" and "an absolute p*ssy." — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 28, 2017

McGregor: "Me and Nate will throw down again. 100%, make no mistake. But if his team are wise they'll talk him out of it." — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) January 28, 2017

McGregor: Nate's a fucking bitch. I had the biggest respect for him and still do but when he spoke to Floyd he was Floyd's bitch that night. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 28, 2017

McGregor on appearing at Wrestlemania: never say never. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) January 28, 2017

Conor: "What the f–k is Anderson Silva talking about". I'l fight anyone of them at any given time#UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 28, 2017

McGregor on GSP/MMAAA: "The only reason you’re standing in the middle of that union is because you couldn’t get the deal you wanted." — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 28, 2017

McGregor says there needs to be a union in MMA, but the MMAAA isn't it: "That was the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life." — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 28, 2017

McGregor: Fuck Nate, fuck Nick, fuck the Diaz brothers and if you want to be down with the Diaz brothers then fuck you too! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 28, 2017

Conor McGregor on Tyron Woodley: "I'll slap that fool around" #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 28, 2017