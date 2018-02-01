Conor McGregor Dishes on Floyd Mayweather and His Next Fight (Video)

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Courtesy of Adam’s Apple)

Conor McGregor was in New York on Wednesday, being honored for charity work that he has done involving a Children’s Hospital in his home town.

Following the ceremony, McGregor was caught on the street by Adam Glyn, who cornered him on several topics, including the Irishman’s thoughts on Floyd Mayweather’s recent MMA tease, what the prospects are for his next fight, and what he thought of Ronda Rousey inking a full-time deal with the WWE.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson and Cain Velasquez Give Interesting Takes on Miocic vs. Cormier