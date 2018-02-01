HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor face off

featuredConor McGregor Still Wants Floyd Mayweather Rematch; Mayweather Sends a Message

Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 196

featuredValentina Shevchenko: Nicco Montano is the Legit UFC Flyweight Champion, but ‘Not For Long’

featuredStipe Miocic Sits Atop UFC 220 Fighter Salaries

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

Conor McGregor Dishes on Floyd Mayweather and His Next Fight (Video)

February 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Adam’s Apple)

Conor McGregor was in New York on Wednesday, being honored for charity work that he has done involving a Children’s Hospital in his home town. 

Following the ceremony, McGregor was caught on the street by Adam Glyn, who cornered him on several topics, including the Irishman’s thoughts on Floyd Mayweather’s recent MMA tease, what the prospects are for his next fight, and what he thought of Ronda Rousey inking a full-time deal with the WWE.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson and Cain Velasquez Give Interesting Takes on Miocic vs. Cormier

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA