Conor McGregor Confronts Mayweather’s ‘Juice Heads’ for Surrounding Him on Stage

July 18, 2017
Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather going VoltronOne of the most tense moments of the recent Mayweather vs. McGregor press tour was when Floyd Mayweather’s crew went “Voltron” and surrounded Conor McGregor and Dana White on stage at the Barclays Center in New York.

Mayweather was on the mic and yelled at his crew on stage to “form Voltron.” At that point, his musclebound crew walked across the stage and got in McGregor’s face, as UFC president Dana White struggled to maintain order and keep his lightweight champion from physically responding.

After the incident occurred, McGregor spoke with MMAWeekly.com and other members of the media, going after Mayweather’s “juice heads” and ripping on Mayweather for not being in the midst of the madness.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Not Retired Yet, Calls for Nick Diaz Rematch

