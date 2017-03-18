HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Confronts Boxing Media at The Garden, Promises to Stop Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Confronts Boxing Media at The Garden, Promises to Stop Floyd Mayweather

March 18, 2017
1 Comment

Conor McGregor confronts boxing media at MSGConor McGregor was at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, St. Patrick’s Day, to support his friend Michael Conlan, an Olympic medalist in boxing who was making his professional debut.

Conlan won his fight, but McGregor stole the show.

As Top Rank promoter Bob Arum was holding court with the boxing writers along media row, McGregor busted in to continue his takeover of the boxing world, all without yet having set foot in a professional boxing match. 

McGregor has been locked in a war of words with former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, trying to put together one of the biggest boxing matches of all time.

Screaming at reporters, McGregor bellowed, “You’re the boxing guy? I’m the boxing guy. Watch me take over boxing, trust me on that. No one in this boxing game knows what’s coming.”

McGregor has never been short on confidence, and he certainly wasn’t on Friday night, as he continued his rant.

“Look me in the eyes, 28 years of age, confident as a (expletive), long, rangy, dangerous with every hand. Trust me, I’m going to stop Floyd and you’re all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words.”

The brash Irishman steered clear of the answer that everyone wants to hear: when are he and Mayweather going to fight?

“It’s getting close. Don’t worry about it. You’ll hear about it. I’m out of here!”

(Courtesy of Fight Hub TV)

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Boxing should be thankful for conny,
    he’s bringing them the most attention they’ve gotten in years

    And we all know that boxing is a celebrity pony show these days and has been for decades

    If they got the opportunity they could feed conny clubber shlubs that would keep him afloat for years the same way they did with Mike Tyson long past his competitive prime

    And they’d be making the most money they’ve made since Mike Tyson

               

