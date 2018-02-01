Conor McGregor Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Move to WWE

Like Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor made a meteoric rise in the sport of mixed martial arts when he joined the ranks of the UFC. He has also often been mentioned in rumors about making the jump from the UFC to the WWE and the world of professional wrestling.

One thing that now separates them: Rousey has actually pulled the trigger and inked a deal with the WWE as a full-time performer. Ronda Rousey is no longer a UFC champion, she is a WWE Superstar.

Rousey made her debut under her new WWE deal at the promotion’s recent Royal Rumble event, which is one of the WWE’s biggest events annually.

McGregor had largely been quiet on the matter, but broke his silence while in New York on Wednesday in an on-the-street interview with Adam Glyn.

“I’m delighted for her. Absolutely over the moon for her,” McGregor raved.

“She looked like she really enjoyed herself at the event. And I was very happy to see her. She’s a pioneer for the game.”

While many have been critical of Rousey for having ducked out of the limelight and avoided talking with the media about her back-to-back losses in her last two UFC bouts, McGregor was anything but critical of his peer. In fact, he was heaping praise on Rousey for sorting through her career and emerging in another realm for which she has a passion.

“She’s came through it all and faced big wins and big losses and she came through it,” he stated.

“It’s great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in the WWE. I know she’s been a big fan all her life, so it’s great to see that.”