Conor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

_

Watch the Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi sparring footage that shows the questionable knockdown, plus McGregor’s comments on Malignaggi leaving his training camp for the Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Explains Why He Turned Down Working With Vasyl Lomachenko

(Knockdown footage used courtesy of UFC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram