Conor McGregor Comments on Floyd Mayweather Sr. Backstage Incident

Conor McGregor comments on the incident with Floyd Mayweather Sr. that occurred backstage at the World Tour stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday and stresses the importance of former UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta in making the Mayweather fight happen.

