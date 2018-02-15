Conor McGregor Coach John Kavanagh Sees Path to McGregor vs. Diaz 3

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 15, 2018
(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Though he once thought a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight made sense, the Irishman’s coach, John Kavanagh, doesn’t exactly feel the same now. He sees a path to the fight later this year, but doesn’t think it should be what’s next for McGregor.

“I did assume that Nate would be as busy as or busier than Conor,” Kavanagh told The MacLife, explaining why his belief that McGregor vs. Diaz 3 might have been next has faded.  “You know, Conor’s had an MMA fight and a boxing fight since (they last fought). We haven’t seen Nate since, so I started changing. You could see it among the fans, who, I’ve always said and I still do believe, are the most important factor because they pay for the pay-per-views that’s what they want to see.

“It was clearly becoming that [fans] wanted to see Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or Tony [Ferguson] in there rather than Nate, probably for the same reason, that Nate didn’t keep busy. So, I don’t think it would be quite right for [McGregor vs. Diaz 3] to happen before the winner of Khabib/Tony because all of Conor, Khabib and Tony have kept busy. Nate hasn’t.”

Though Kavanagh thinks the winner of Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov, who fight in the UFC 223 main event in April, will be next for McGregor, he hasn’t ruled Diaz out. He actually things the fight could still happen later this year.

“I think Nate should get one in in the meantime. Him and Woodley, I hear there are rumors of that or him against a good lightweight. If the MMA gods smile, it would be a victory for [Diaz], Conor fights the winner of [Nurmagomedov/Ferguson], and then you’ve got this amazing superfight for New Year’s Eve.”

               

