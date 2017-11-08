               

Conor McGregor Claims Nate Diaz is the Only Fighter to Wobble Him

November 8, 2017
(Video courtesy of The Late Late Show | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor has taken relatively little damage in his career for a fighter that has been competing for 10 years and has 24 professional MMA bouts and 1 professional boxing match to his credit.

With that in mind, the UFC lightweight champion recently said that he has no current plans for ending his career any time soon, and he has no specific cut-off point.

After admitting on RTE One’s “The Late, Late Show” that the only time he’s really been wobbled was in his first fight with Nate Diaz, McGregor said that he believes he’s young in the fight game from a taking damage standpoint, and that is what will determine how much longer he continues to fight, whether it be in MMA or boxing.

“I don’t really have a date and an age because I use it from a damage-taking standpoint,” said McGregor. “How many blows have I taken because that’s the true danger in combat sports.”

Beyond that, McGregor is also planning for the day he hangs up the gloves. He talked at length about how he wants an equity stake in the UFC to be something that carries on beyond his time in the cage.

