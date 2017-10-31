Conor McGregor Called the Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw Rivalry Before There was One (UFC 217 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former teammates turned rivals Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw are ready to settle the score in the Octagon for the bantamweight title at UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre this Saturday.

But before the rivalry is what we know it as today, it was Conor McGregor that saw a major rift developing between the two former teammates.

Take a deeper look inside the rivalry, McGregor’s role in it, and what Garbrandt and Dillashaw expect from one another at UFC 217.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw serve as the co-main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. Another title bout pits strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk against Rose Namajunas, as Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s UFC women’s title defense record.

